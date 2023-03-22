Share:

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that the government has been taking numerous steps to facilitate the poor and needy families during Ramadan.

“The government will provide 3 bags of flour free of cost to each needy and middle class family at specific points during Ramadan ul Mubarak,” he said while taking to media men after visiting free flour points at Stadium Road. He said that the government has set a target to distribute free of cost flour to almost 500,000 houses in Rawalpindi.

He said the purpose of government was to provide the citizens with flour bags with all due respect and esteem. He said that police have been directed to enhance security of flour sale points in the district. DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema also interacted with the public gathered there for getting flour bags and listened to their problems.

He also witnessed the process of free delivery of flour by the government at free flour point at Stadium Road. The DC ordered the officials of free flour points to behave politely with the citizens or else strict action would be taken against them in case of any complaint by the citizens.