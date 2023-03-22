Share:

LAHORE - Gover­nor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Hazrat Ali Hajveri on Tuesday and laid a wreath at the grave of the 11th century Sufi saint, who played a formative role in the spread of Islam in the Subcontinent. The governor offered Fateha and prayed for develop­ment, prosperity and stability of the country. Secretary Auqaf & Reli­gious Affairs Department Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah ac­companied the governor during the visit. Muham­mad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh gave the message of love, peace and toler­ance, adding that Islam and humanity could be served in a better way by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali Hajveri. He said that teachings of the saint were a guideline for the Muslims. He also dis­tributed ration bags under Ramazan package among the needy at the shrine.