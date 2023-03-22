Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government yes­terday decided to constitute a high-powered Joint Investiga­tion Team (JIT) to probe the attack on courts and law en­forcement agencies deployed to secure the capital’s judicial complex when former premier Imran Khan was due to appear.

The decision to form a JIT to investigate violent attacks by the “armed groups” on the police and courts was tak­en a day after the ruling co­alition decided to get tough on the PTI and initiate le­gal action against the party, its leadership and workers for continuously challeng­ing the writ of the state. On March 18, the Islamabad Po­lice had lodged a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and more than a dozen PTI leaders for allegedly attack­ing police officers, destroy­ing property, setting vehicles on fire and causing chaos in and outside the Federal Ju­dicial Complex (FJC). The clashes continued for hours when Imran arrived at the court to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case. The government’s spokesper­son said that the JIT will in­clude senior officers of the interior ministry and the po­lice, adding that it will also include officers from the in­telligence agencies. The in­formation minister said that the JIT will investigate the attack and injuries inflicted on the police at Islamabad Judicial Complex and sub­mit its investigation report within seven days. The min­ister added that the JIT will gather facts about the ‘petrol bomb attacks’ as well as the participation of the ‘trained militants’ of banned organ­isations in the attack on the judicial complex.