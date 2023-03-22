ISLAMABAD - The federal government yesterday decided to constitute a high-powered Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the attack on courts and law enforcement agencies deployed to secure the capital’s judicial complex when former premier Imran Khan was due to appear.
The decision to form a JIT to investigate violent attacks by the “armed groups” on the police and courts was taken a day after the ruling coalition decided to get tough on the PTI and initiate legal action against the party, its leadership and workers for continuously challenging the writ of the state. On March 18, the Islamabad Police had lodged a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and more than a dozen PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers, destroying property, setting vehicles on fire and causing chaos in and outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC). The clashes continued for hours when Imran arrived at the court to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case. The government’s spokesperson said that the JIT will include senior officers of the interior ministry and the police, adding that it will also include officers from the intelligence agencies. The information minister said that the JIT will investigate the attack and injuries inflicted on the police at Islamabad Judicial Complex and submit its investigation report within seven days. The minister added that the JIT will gather facts about the ‘petrol bomb attacks’ as well as the participation of the ‘trained militants’ of banned organisations in the attack on the judicial complex.