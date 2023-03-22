ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday summoned the joint session of the parliament today to discuss national issues in order to create awareness on law and order situation and other important matters. The treasury benches are likely to pass important resolutions. The lawmakers through a resolution are likely to take important decisions. The parliament will discuss law and order and terrorism, economic policy, China-Pakistan Economic Coordination, population explosion, climate change impact and foreign policy. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), sources said, will likely to stay away from the parliamentary sitting.
