ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday summoned the joint session of the parliament to­day to discuss national issues in order to create awareness on law and order situation and other important matters. The treasury benches are likely to pass important resolutions. The lawmakers through a res­olution are likely to take im­portant decisions. The parlia­ment will discuss law and order and terrorism, economic pol­icy, China-Pakistan Econom­ic Coordination, population ex­plosion, climate change impact and foreign policy. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), sourc­es said, will likely to stay away from the parliamentary sitting.