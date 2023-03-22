Share:

QUETTA - Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday said the provincial govern­ment was taking concrete steps to realize the dream of an educated and developed Balochistan. He expressed these views during a briefing, on the occasion of his visit to the University of Balochistan (UoB).

The briefing was given by Dr. Shafiqur Rehman of the University of Balochistan. During this time, the financial difficulties faced by the Uni­versity of Balochistan, the problems of teachers and employees, rules and regulations of placement and promo­tion were highlighted in detail. The Governor said we can move forward only with the cooperation of univer­sity teachers. He made it clear the pro­vincial government was taking serious steps to find a sustainable solution to the financial problems faced by Balo­chistan University and to provide the necessary facilities to the students.

The Governor said the government has given priority to education as it was the base of all kinds of develop­ment. Later, the Governor attended a function organized by the Joint Action Committee of the University of Balo­chistan where teachers, officers and employees of UoB were present. The Governor listened to their problems individually and assured them of his full support for their permanent solu­tion, after which the Joint Action Com­mittee decided to postpone the strike.