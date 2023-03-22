Share:

HYDERABAD - As many as 12 towers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) through which Nooriabad industrial zone was being powered collapsed during gusty winds and rain in the wee hours of Tuesday. The HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the towers of the 132 KV Double Circuit Line fell at the locations numbers starting from 35 to 47. He told that the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi moved the teams urgently to repair or replace the towers.

According to the spokesman, it would take the company up to 3 days to restore the power supply from the affected transmission line. However, he apprised, the Nooriabad industrial area was being supplied electricity through alternate lines.