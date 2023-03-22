Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, System maintenance/ development Work is in process. Therefore, power supply of below mentioned feeders/ areas will be temporarily suspended as per given schedule: From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/3, Sohdran Road, Charah Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/1, F-17/2, Nogzi Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Old Kliam, New Kliam, Bisali, Industrial, Park View, Morgah, RBISE Feeders, Attock Circle, Khanabad, Lala Zar, Lala Rukh, Simli Dam, Purmiana, Garhi Afghan, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Shamsabad, Domeli feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed. IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.