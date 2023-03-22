Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman has ordered bosses of Rawalpindi police to intensify action against proclaimed offenders and organised criminal gangs in order to decrease surging rate of street crime and to provide protection to public.

“The crime victims should be entertained in police stations accordingly and there should be no delay in filing FIR of crime incidents,” he said. All the district police officers should resolve the problems being faced by the families of martyrs of police, IGP said. The provincial police chief Dr Usman expressed these views while visiting RPO Office here on Tuesday. Earlier, a meeting was also held by IGP in RPO Office to review public service delivery and matters related to police welfare.

The meeting was also attended by RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Operations Capt (R) Amir Khan Niazi, CTO Taimoor Khan, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs and SDPOs. IG Punjab Dr Usman directed the subordinates to accelerate action against POs and organized gangs of criminals besides filing case against those found involved in property crime and frauds. He said that problems of families of martyrs of police officers and officials should be resolved in priority basis.