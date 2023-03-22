Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad on Tues­day approved two-day physical re­mand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s focal person on legal affairs and nephew Hassaan Niazi. Immediately, after the judicial magistrate approved the remand, PTI challenged the decision in a district and sessions court.

Sessions judge Nasir Javed Rana will hear the petition. Niazi was presented before a judicial mag­istrate a day after he was arrest­ed outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for “misbehav­ing with the police”.

Hassaan Niazi’s lawyer told the court that as per the case, Khan’s fo­cal person broke the barrier set up near the ATC and threatened the po­liceman. He added that the case also states that the lawyer resisted the police during frisking.

Niazi’s counsel shared that his cli­ent was granted interim bail by an ATC, adding that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that the PTI leader was arrest­ed when he was with the lawyers. “What will the investigating officer investigate, the color of the vehi­cle or from where he was coming?” asked the lawyer. He added that Ni­azi was arrested before the case was registered and taken to different po­lice stations.

“All police actions are illegal,” said Niazi’s counsel Ali Bukhari. He add­ed that his client did not have any criminal record and was a profes­sional lawyer. The counsel also told the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed Niazi to meet his legal team but he was de­nied the opportunity.

“The case should be dismissed on the basis of illegal actions taken by the police and action should be tak­en against the investigating officer,” urged Bukhari. On the other hand, Niazi’s other counsel Sher Afzal Marwat told the court that the PTI leader’s “crime is that he is Imran Khan’s nephew”. He added that ev­ery other day baseless cases are reg­istered and different people are sent on physical remand.

“Ever since the new IG took charge people’s rights are being trampled,” said Marwat. He added that Is­lamabad’s top cop makes political speeches in court.