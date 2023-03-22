Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Government of Japan on Tuesday provided an additional amount of Japanese Yen 760 million ($5.7 million) for an already signed grant aid project titled “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar” in Multan City amounting to JPY 2.042 billion.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz, and Embassy of Japan Ito Takeshi, signed the exchange notes on behalf of their governments on March 20. The objective of the project is to help improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of warnings through the installation of a sophisticated radar system. This will largely contribute to the mitigation of damages caused by natural disasters and reduce extensive damages to agricultural products and transportation.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed that Pakistan accords high value to the reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries share a mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs. Japanese economic assistance has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan. He appreciated the government and the people of Japan for their continuous support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.