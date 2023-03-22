Share:

LAHORE - A grand award ceremony was held by KBBA to honour its office-bearers and organizer in recognition of their services to basketball. Commissioner Karachi was the chief guest and awarded Brig Rashid Malik Excellence Award to the KBBA officials and other sports dignitaries while the chief organizer Ghulam Muhammad Khan hosted the show.

The award recipients include Shamsi Academy Patron Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Shahida Parveen, Abbas Jamal Advocate, Murad Soni and Muhammad Haider Khan. Speaking on the occasion, the participants termed it a commendable step as this will encourage the holding and patronizing of sports events in the city