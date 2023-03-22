Share:

LONDON - King Charles is reportedly working to draft two separate schedules for his upcoming landmark coronation in light of the uncertainty surrounding the attendance of his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. According to OK! Magazine, the two royal camps of King Charles and Prince Harry are engaging in ‘tense negotiations’ to reach a decision on the issue of Harry and Meghan’s attendance. As per insider reports, relations between Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so tense that the monarch has asked Palace officials to “draft two separate schedules, one with the King’s youngest son and his wife in attendance, and the other without them.”

This comes as reports suggest that Charles asked the couple to vacate their royal UK residence and the couple subsequently christened their daughter Lilibet in the US, without any royal presence. Earlier, however, The Daily Mail quoted ‘family friends’ saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being kept on the ‘periphery’ of King Charles’ historic coronation plans and would be ‘seated in Iceland’. In the meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be “doing their best” to taint King Charles’ coronation by refusing to RSVP, claimed expert. Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Charles Rae called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for not responding to Charles’ invitation to the coronation “immediately.”

The former royal correspondent and biographer said that the Californiabased royal couple has turned the coronation into a “circus” even if they decide not to attend the ceremony. “It’s going to be a circus anyway now, whether they turn up or not turn up. It’s constant, it’s practically every day we are looking at it,” Rae said. “We know that Harry and Meghan have been invited, how ignorant of them not to RSVP immediately and say ‘yes, we’re going to come’ or ‘no we’re not going to come,” he added.

“It’s incredible what these two are doing. Now, if they bring the kids, fine, it will be an incredible day out for little Archie. It’ll be his fourth birthday anyway, so that’ll be a great present to see his granddad.” He went on to blame Harry and Meghan for “tainting” the ceremony which several people consider “very significant.” “Let’s not forget, for a great many people this is a very, very significant occasion