PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has written to the federal government seeking financial assistance to tackle the province’s financial crisis. He has sent a formal letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister, requesting special assistance to alleviate the financial difficulties.

The federal government promised to finance the merged areas’ current and development budgets in a letter to the Prime Minister. However, there has been a shortfall in transfers to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the merger, for both previous years and the current fiscal year.

The total funding gap for the merged tribal districts’ current and development budgets, from 2019-20 to 2022-23, is Rs. 144.4 billion against the committed allocation from the federal budget. Only Rs. 75.5 billion has been received for the Accelerated Implementation Plan of merged tribal districts in the last four years, leaving a funding gap of over Rs. 469 billion compared to the committed amount of Rs. 400 billion. The federal government also faces a shortfall of Rs. 25 billion in federal tax assignments. Moreover, it is owed Rs. 49.5 billion in Net Hydel Profit and Rs. 2.5 billion in oil and gas royalty.

The letter requests Rs. 935 million for the timely completion of four irrigation dams in the province under PSDP, which can significantly enhance food security. The Chief Minister also asks for Rs. 10 billion in flood relief assistance, reallocation of 100 MMCFD gas from power to the industrial sector and discussion of Net Hydel Profit payment according to the AGN Qazi Committee methodology at the next CCI meeting. The Chief Minister hopes for special cooperation from the Prime Minister for financial stability