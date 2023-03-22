Share:

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has directed police high ups to ensure foolproof security measures for maintenance of law and order during the holy month of Ramazan and preempt untoward incidents well in time.

The special directives were given to all regional police officers and district police officers throughout the province in a circular issued from the CPO on Tuesday. The officers have been directed in the circular to tighten noose around terrorists, further improve the law enforcers’ intelligence network, keep close vigilance on the militant organisations and fanatic elements, establish in-lets and out-lets of each and every city and carry out special checking on these points without causing any inconvenience to the public. The IGP directed the police high ups to take special measures for safety and security of important national installations, worship places, markets, banks, hospitals, petrol pumps, railway stations, airport and other important places.

They have further been directed to take security measures for those offering prayers at mosques and other worship places, especially during Fajar and Taraweeh times in the holy month. The police officials were also directed to carry out checking of hotels, inns and guest houses for security purposes. Police high ups were also directed to make journey safe for the commuters on all important main roads and highways and increase their foot and mobile patrolling and prevent and preempt any attempt of robbery and dacoity on it.

The IGP also ordered stringent security measures for the protection of life and honour of people at all public places and parks, adopt security measures at all shopping centres, especially for protection of women customers, and deploy plainclothesmen besides routine policing to effectively curb the menace of pick-pocketing. The circular also asked the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic especially during rush hours and Iftar time, adding that traffic police should open fasting on their duty spots.

The SDPOs and SHOs were directed to carry out patrolling during the peak hours and congregational prayers’ time and ensure maximum security to the potential targets of terrorism. They have also been directed to send the police personnel for duty with all safety measures by ensuring to wear helmets and bulletproof jackets. The police chief said that continuous and strict vigilance is the guarantee of success in preventing terrorism and sabotage activities and directed the force to be vigilant and alert, which he termed the sine qua non for the law-enforcement machinery