PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organized a theatre drama titled “Zarab” in collaboration with the Iqra National University of Peshawar and the Directorate of Youth Affairs at Iqra University Peshawar on Tuesday.

The drama showcased the challenges of individuals experiencing mental stress and psychological issues due to the unstable law and order situation in Swat. Salman Khalid played the lead role, and Laiba Shah, Haris, Mohammad Saad, and Hina played victims of the Swat conflict. The ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Shah Jahan, the University’s Vice Chancellor, and Naeem Gul, the Assistant Director of Youth Affairs.