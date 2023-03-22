Share:

LAHORE - Maldives defeated Pakistan 1-0 in a friendly match at the Laamu Gan Zone Stadium on Tuesday. Ibrahim Aisam scored from a corner in the 20th minute of the match to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Pakistan created some chances in the second half but were unable to equalise and eventually lost the match.

Pakistan team is in rebuilding phase following years of infighting among various groups which kept the sport stalled and FIFA suspending the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) twice since 2017.

This was only the second game which Pakistan played during the last three and a half years. Pakistan returned to international circuit towards the end of the last year when they played a friendly against Nepal. It must be noted that Pakistan are to feature in the SAFF Cup and World Cup Qualifiers this year.