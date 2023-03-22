Share:

Pakistan's ITF Seniors Champion Rashid Malik beat Peter Shucberg from Germany in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals of ITF Seniors Master Tour Championship 2023 being played in Pattaya, Thailand.

In the 60 plus singles quarterfinals, Malik played extremely well against his German opponent Peter Shucberg by 6-3, 6-2. Malik started well against Shucberg and after getting the score levelled at 3-all, he didn't allow his opponent to score a single point and won the first set by 6-3.

In the second set, Malik played comparatively better tennis and conceded only two points to win the set by 6-2, thus not only winning the crucial match in the straight sets but also booked berth in the semifinals of the 60 plus singles category.

He will now face India's Nirmal Jain in the semifinals. In the 55 plus doubles,

Rashid Malik and Dr Dipankar Chakravarti beat Hikaru Yamamuri and Kazuhiko of Thailand by 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

Talking to The Nation, Malik said: "Due to my groin injury, I haven't recovered completely but trying my best to win the title for Pakistan. Standard of seniors tennis is really tough as all the European players come and participate in holidays."