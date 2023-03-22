Share:

KARACHI-A man brutally slit throat of his younger brother over a petty domestic issue in Banaras area of Karachi.

The Police official said that the incident took place in Frontier Colony in the jurisdiction of police station Pirabad. The official said that elder brother, Gullzada, cut throat of younger brother with a sharp edged weapon at a godown made in the basement of the house.

Police after receiving information, reached the crime scene. The deceased was identified as Lalzada son of Khanzada. His age was 42. The police shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and also collected evidence around the dead body. The police said there was no one at home when the incident occurred. They further said that alleged killer had murdered his brother over a domestic issue. Further investigation was underway.