MARDAN - According to internal sources, the central prison in Mardan is rife with daily violations of human rights, drug sales and use, and inmate bribery.

The jail’s superintendent allegedly inflicted severe physical abuse on a 35-year-old prisoner named Khaista, causing extensive damage to his buttock muscles and skin. The prisoner was confined to the jail hospital for one month and was unable to walk, talk or breathe normally due to the severity of the torture, the sources informed. A prison administration source reported that a victim claims to have spoken out against the jail authorities’ lax administration and was punished for it.

Daily incidents of this kind occur due to a significant disparity between rich, influential, and poor inmates. According to sources, wealthy prisoners are given VIP treatment and luxuries, while poor inmates face inhumane behaviour from staff and inmates who are in charge. Corruption is widespread in the jail and costs the national exchequer about Rs 4.5 million per month, or about Rs 54 million per year. Sources claim that the central prison currently houses between 2500 and 2600 inmates, including notorious gangsters who allegedly use tuck shops and mobile Public Call Offices (PCOs) for corrupt activities.

The jail staff is also accused of being complicit in this corruption. It is alleged that the tuck shop in the jail generates a monthly income of around Rs 2 million, but only Rs 400,000 is officially recorded, with the rest reportedly being pocketed by the Superintendent Jail and other officials. Prices of items sold in tuck shops at the prison were found to be significantly higher than market prices, negatively impacting deprived and poor prisoners. Sources allege that the Superintendent of the jail established an unauthorized mini-market on the premises, selling fresh fruits, juices, jalaibi, pakora, and samosa, among other items, while prisoners are forced to purchase them at a higher price. Additionally, there are allegations of corruption in the PCO services, with the Superintendent allegedly using 20 mobile phones as PCOs and charging customers Rs10 per minute.

The PCOs allegedly make a monthly profit of Rs 5 to 7 lacs, which reportedly goes into the Superintendent’s pocket. According to sources, corruption is rampant in the sale of dry bread in jails, with officials allegedly reporting only Rs 20,000 per month to the government while earning between Rs 6 to 7 lakhs. Drug supply to prisoners is also a major concern, with designated inmates of notorious gangsters allegedly involved in the selling and supply of drugs to prisoners, all with the knowledge of the staff.