RAWALPINDI - Heavy rain in twin cities dropped the mercury level besides waterlogging in several parts of low-lying areas here on Tuesday.

The attendance in government, semi-governmental offices and educational institutions remained thin due to bad weather. In several areas, suspension of electricity and Sui has doubled the miseries of the citizens. Traffic jam also occurred on different roads causing troubles for the commuters and other people.

The prices of dry fruits jacked up ahead of decreasing mercury level by the shopkeepers. The prices of LPG, coal and burning wood have also been reportedly increased by the shopkeepers in Rawalpindi’s many areas including in Murree with no action on part of authorities concerned.

Meteorologists said Rawalpindi received 25mm rain and expected more rain in coming days in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to Meteorologists, Saidpur Village received 22mm rain, Golra 21mm, Bokra 29mm, PMD (H-8/2) 31mm, Shamsabad 19mm and Chaklala 10mm.

The water level was recorded in nullah Leh 5.5 feet in Katarian and 4 feet in Gawalmandi. Following the directions of Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanvir, all the sanitary staff along with heavy machinery remained on site to facilitate the citizens and users.

According to details, torrential rain hit twin cities early morning. Flooding roads especially in Ghauri Town Islamabad and tripping power feeders left many areas without electricity and Sui gas. Reportedly water gushed into houses and markets located at low-lying areas including nadim Colony, Afshan Colony, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Banaras, Shakrial, Kuri Road and many other areas.

The water level in nullah Leh remained normal despite heavy downpour, officials of Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Service said. The WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir also put the officials on high alert besides sending suckers and heavy machines to areas with inundated rain water. People from low-lying areas of Rawalpindi told The nation that the sewerage system failed again and overflowing sewers and rainwater flowed into their homes causing losses to already impoverished people. Areas worst hit by the sudden urban flood included Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Dhok Kala Khan, and Dhok Elahi Bakhsh. Due to rain, Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road, Saddar, Peshawar Road, IJP Road, and Faizabad Interchange turned into ponds.

The administrations of the twin cities had issued high-alerts to WASA and other relief departments in case of emergency situation. Expressway commuters including office-goers, students and patients travelling between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced mental anguish due to traffic mess and road-blockages at the Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and Airport Road. All roads connecting the federal capital including Expressway, Murree and Rawal Road towards Faizabad witnessed blockage due to rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.