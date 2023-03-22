Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the latest inten­sive care unit for children, breastfeeding corner, colour doppler ultrasound and ABG test for indoor and outdoor patients at Balochistan Insti­tute of Child Health Services Quetta. Secretary Health Balo­chistan Saleh Mohammad Na­sir, Dr. Amin Mandukhel, Chief Executive BICHSQ Professor Habibullah Babar senior doc­tors and officials of the health department were also pres­ent on the occasion. Chief Ex­ecutive Balochistan Institute of Child Health Services Quet­ta Professor Habibullah Babar while briefing the visiting del­egation said that in the BICH­SQ, many uplift projects have been completed in a short period of time. “Balochistan Institute of Child Health Ser­vices Quetta is equipped with the latest machinery.” Earlier, Syed Ehsan Shah visited vari­ous wards and inquired about the provision of medical facili­ties to the admitted patients.