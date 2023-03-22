Share:

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Punjab Min­ister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir inspected flour distri­bution centers at Chin­iot and observed dis­tribution of free flour among poor people registered under Bena­zir Income Support Program (BISP).

He also interacted with people including men and women pres­ent at distribution cen­ters and inquired about the arrangements and facilities for getting free flour.

He directed the cen­ter management to ensure shady area so that the people could sit there while waiting for their turn to get free flour bag.

He also directed to provide potable drink­ing water to the people at distribution centers and said that lady po­lice should also perform duty for safety and se­curity of female visitors.

Divisional Commis­sioner Silwat Saeed informed the minister about arrangements made by divisional and district administration for fair and transparent distribution of free flour.

Later, the minis­ter also held separate meetings with farmers and traders and assured them to resolve their genuine problems on top priority basis.