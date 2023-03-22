Share:

QUETTA - Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki, Member of Balochistan As­sembly, on Tuesday said the Pakistan armed forces had a history of sacrifices for the country and the propa­ganda against them was a conspiracy to weaken the state of Pakistan. “The stabil­ity of Pakistan is linked with the honour and dignity of its armed forces,” he said in a statement. Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, who is also chief of the Domki Tribe, said the entire nation stood by the Pakistan Army. The people would not forgive the anti-national elements, who were doing negative propaganda against the army, he added. The Pak­istan Army, he added, was safeguarding the country’s ideological foundations and borders, and propaganda against it by elements sitting abroad was not tolerable.