LAHORE - Expressing concern over mismanagement in distribution of free of cost flour in certain cities under the Ramazan relief package, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the concerned authorities. The chief minister has directed the provincial administration to provide a detailed report on the matter. The CM has also instructed to enhance arrangements for the supply of free of cost flour to ensure that citizens do not encounter any difficulties.

To this end, Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs have been directed to visit the distribution centers in their respective areas to promptly address any issues and submit a report. Moreover, any complaints regarding the provision of free flour should be resolved immediately, he said and emphasized the need to expedite the verification process for citizens while ensuring that they receive their flour supply without delay. Also, following the chief minister’s directions, Punjab Chief Secretary on Tuesday assigned the administrative secretaries the task of monitoring the distribution of free of cost flour under the Ramadan package. Presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries’ committee in the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary asked them to pay visits to districts and send reports regularly.

He said that the distribution of free flour was a great initiative of the government and it was the responsibility of the administrative officers to give deserving people their right. He directed that keeping in view the rush, the number of counters at flour points be increased as much as possible and the evening shift also be started for the convenience of the working people. While issuing instructions to all the departments to start paperless working, the Chief Secretary said that the use of IT is inevitable to improve the governance and performance of departments. He said that the e-procurement system is being introduced to ensure transparency.