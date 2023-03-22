Share:

LAHORE - The trials to select national bridge teams to represent Pakistan in the 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championships in May 2023 stand finalized after bridge trials spanning over eight days competitive activity at Karachi Gymkhana. While the men’s team was selected two days earlier, now also selected are the mixed team, a seniors team and a ladiesteam.

The competition for selection of seniors team and mixed team involved participation by four senior teams and two mixed teams. JK IV, Mind Sports, Strikers, and Kamran are the seniors team while Samira and Spel are the mixed teams. Samira and Spel had a very close match and Spel got a very marginal lead of 2 Imps, which was 45-47. In the second round, Samira played better and took a lead 16 Imp (37-21).

In the seniors, Mind Sports lost to JK IV (14-35) by 21 Imps. Kamran lost to Strikers by 3 Imps (40-43). In the second round, Strikers beat Mind Sports by 11 Imps (30- 19) and JK IV beat Kamran by 8 Imps (15-7). In the third round in the mixed team competition flow, Samira lost by 3 Imps (39-42). The final standing was Samira 121 and Spel 110.