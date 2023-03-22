Share:

PESHAWAR - Tariq Javed, Commissioner NCHR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and his team met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House.

During the meeting, the governor discussed the human rights situation. According to the details, Commissioner NCHR Tariq Javed and a four-member team led by coordinator Rizwan Shah met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali at the Governor House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the situation and important human rights issues were discussed. On this occasion, Commissioner Tariq Javed briefed the Governor on the role and activities of the NCHR, as well as the rights and protection of women, disabled people, and transgender people. During the discussion, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and I discussed legislation for the rights of disabled people and transgender people. Finally, Governor Ghulam Ali praised Commissioner NCHR and his team for their services, excellent performance, and positive role in human rights protection.