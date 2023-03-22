Share:

FAISALABAD - Chairman Board of Di­rectors (BoDs) of Fais­alabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan on Tuesday said that no load management would be observed on 1248 feeders of 11-KV in FESCO region dur­ing Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times.

Addressing a press conference at FESCO Headquarters here, he said that FESCO ad­ministration had com­pleted all operational arrangements and fi­nalized a comprehen­sive strategy across the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consum­ers during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and upcom­ing summer season.

He said that in all eight districts of the region including Fais­alabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mian­wali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Chiniot, special desk/control room had been established to monitor electricity-re­lated issues and ensure uninterrupted power supply during Rama­zan. This desk/control room would remain operational round the clock, he added.