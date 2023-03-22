FAISALABAD - Chairman Board of Directors (BoDs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan on Tuesday said that no load management would be observed on 1248 feeders of 11-KV in FESCO region during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times.
Addressing a press conference at FESCO Headquarters here, he said that FESCO administration had completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy across the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and upcoming summer season.
He said that in all eight districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Chiniot, special desk/control room had been established to monitor electricity-related issues and ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan. This desk/control room would remain operational round the clock, he added.