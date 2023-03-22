ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani government did not consult the global lender on its petrol subsidy for low-income groups, Bloomberg quoted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as saying on Tuesday.
Esther Perez, the IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan, told the publication that the lender was not consulted on the government’s plan to raise fuel prices for wealthier motorists to finance a subsidy for lower-income people.
“Fund staff are seeking greater details on the scheme in terms of its operation, cost, targeting, protections against fraud and abuse, and offsetting measures, and will carefully discuss these elements with the authorities,” said Perez. On the staff level agreement, the IMF said that Islamabad has made “substantial progress” in meeting the policy commitments required to unlock billions of dollars in loans. “A staff-level agreement will follow once the few remaining points are closed,” said Perez told Bloomberg. “Ensuring there is sufficient financing to support the authorities in the implementation of their policy agenda is the paramount priority.” Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said that the global lender wanted to see countries finalise commitments they have promised to help Pakistan shore up its funds before signing off on the bailout package. Pakistan needs to repay about $3 billion of debt by June, while $4 billion is expected to be rolled over. Pakistan has taken tough measures including increasing taxes and energy prices, and allowing its currency to weaken to restart a $6.5 billion IMF loan package.