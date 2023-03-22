Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the of­ficers and officials who help the op­pressed by stopping the oppressors during duty are the pride and valu­able assets of the department and no effort will be spared in honoring them at all levels. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the police teams to re­main engaged with the spirit of duti­fulness to eradicate crimes and pro­vide services to the citizens in order to strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the police and public with excellent performance. IG Punjab said that officers and personnel who are responsible for the good name of the department are being encour­aged at all levels and this policy will be continued. He expressed these views while awarding prizes to the best performing officers and person­nel in the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Pun­jab continues to encourage the of­ficers and personnel for their duty and excellent performance. In this regard, IG Punjab has awarded 19 officers and personnel with cash prizes and certificates of apprecia­tion worth around 28 lakh rupees. These awards have been given to the officers and personnel who have rendered brave, dutiful and honest service in different districts of the province.

SHOs of Rajanpur police namely Ibrar Ahmad and Imran Jameel have been encouraged with 115,000 each along with a CC1 certificate. Simi­larly, SHOs of Rahim Yar Khan Po­lice namely Naveed Nawaz and Said Ullah have been awarded 115,000 each with a CC1 certificate. IG Pun­jab honored Rahim Yar Khan Police ASI Ejazul Nabi and Constable Mo­hammad Amir with 126500 each along with CC1 Certificate. Sub-Inspectors Aamir Shahzad, Zubair, Head Constable Khurram Shahzad and Constable Muhammad Tayyab of Lahore Police were given one lakh reward each with CC1 Cer­tificate. Bhakkar Police Constable Ali Haider, Zahid Maqsood and Za­far Iqbal were given one lac rupees each along with CC1 certificate.