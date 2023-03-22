Share:

KHYBER - An open court was held in Raza Khan Kelley, Wali Khel sub-division of Khyber district to raise Dengue awareness.

AC Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, Dr Hidayat of the headquarter hospital, Dr Ashfaq, the Dengue focal person, and members of the community attended. At the event, AC explained that the gathering aimed to educate residents about effective prevention measures before a potential outbreak of Dengue.

The administrative officer acknowledged the issue and pledged to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the disease. He urged residents to strictly adhere to Dengue precautions and to seek treatment promptly if symptoms arise. The health representative highlighted the causes, symptoms, and cures of Dengue, noting that the disease is transmitted by a specific mosquito. To prevent its spread, residents should use mosquito nets while sleeping, cover standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and wear full-sleeved clothing.