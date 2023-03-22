Share:

Former US ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq and the United Nations Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday again advised Pakistan from proceeding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He warned Pakistan government against taking an extreme step to disqualify former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Zalmay Khalilzad said that there were indications that Pakistan’s parliament, controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

The government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as Enemy No 1 of the State. Such steps will only deepen Pakistan's triple crises: political, economic, and security. Already, some countries have suspended planned investments. — Zalmay Khalilzad (@realZalmayMK) March 21, 2023

He said the IMF support remained doubtful for Pakistan. He said if the steps mentioned took place, international support for Pakistan would decline further. Political polarization and violence would likely increase, he added.

Khalilzad said he hoped the Pakistani political leaders would rise above destructive petty politics that was underming the national interest. “If not, I hope the Supreme Court says no to being used in games that undermine the nation’s interests.”

He further said that he was becoming increasingly concerned about Pakistan.