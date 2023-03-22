ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday contacted his Saudi Arabian and Iranian counterparts and expressed delight over the peace accord between the two key Muslim-majority countries.
The FM hoped the agreement – brokered by China - will pave way for meaningful dialogue.
In his telephonic conversation with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Bilawal congratulated the Saudi Foreign Minister on the recent normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran announced through “Trilateral Joint Statement” and appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for this positive development. The Foreign Minister added that this agreement will pave the way for initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region.
Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the two Foreign Ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership. They also stressed the vital role of high-level exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries. Later, Bilawal held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Extending warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, on 10 March 2023 in Beijing, the Foreign Minister termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a testament to the wisdom and farsightedness of the leadership of the two countries. The Foreign Minister also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process.