ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday contacted his Saudi Arabian and Iranian counter­parts and expressed delight over the peace accord between the two key Muslim-majority countries.

The FM hoped the agreement – brokered by Chi­na - will pave way for meaningful dialogue.

In his telephonic conversation with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Ara­bia, Bilawal congratulated the Saudi Foreign Min­ister on the recent normalization of relations be­tween Saudi Arabia and Iran announced through “Trilateral Joint Statement” and appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for this positive de­velopment. The Foreign Minister added that this agreement will pave the way for initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pa­kistan and Saudi Arabia, the two Foreign Ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further ex­pand and diversify the bilateral strategic partner­ship. They also stressed the vital role of high-lev­el exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries. Later, Bilawal held a telephone conver­sation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Extending warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, on 10 March 2023 in Bei­jing, the Foreign Minister termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a testament to the wisdom and farsighted­ness of the leadership of the two countries. The Foreign Minister also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process.