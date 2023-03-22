Share:

The British have chosen liberty with Brexit and

can congratulate themselves every day.

–Marine Le Pen

Brexit was the name given to the UK’s decision to leave the EU which it had been a part of since 1993. Since joining, the UK had always maintained its distance from the bloc by keeping its currency separate and refraining from partaking in the Schengen agreement which removed all internal borders within the EU. The people of Britain always opposed the idea of being in the EU and this sentiment intensified after the 2008 financial crisis. Finally, in 2012, PM David Cameron promised to hold a referendum in which the people could vote for the fate of the country and so they did, and they chose to leave it. Immediately after, Cameron resigned as he did not support the decision taken.