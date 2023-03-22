Share:

LAHORE- Pearl-Continental (PC) Hotel Lahore chefs won four gold medals, two silver medals and two trophies in the fifth season of Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC) held at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore. The Chefs Association of Pakistan (CAP) alongwith its strategic partner, the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) Pakistan and Dubai, and co-organisers The World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS) launched the fifth season of PICC 2023 to challenge the potential of Pakistan professional chefs from hotels, restaurants, catering companies, bakeries, fast-food restaurants etc. The objective of the championship was to showcase Pakistani cuisine, unveil the potential of the hospitality industry, and recognise the creativity, innovation, and style of professional chefs in Pakistan. Participants from various regions of the country competed in the event. Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore emerged as the leading establishment, earning four gold medals, two silver medals, and two trophies. The PC Lahore team’s exceptional talent resulted in a clean sweep of the awards, earning them high praise from both international chefs and the judging panel. The Executive Chef of PC Lahore, Nauman Iftikhar Khan said, “It has been a very challenging period for us as a culinary competition of this level is both emotionally and physically intense. The team has sacrificed their time and sleep.” Mr James Wilson, the General Manager of Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore, hosted a celebratory dinner for the victorious chefs. The executive team, including Mr Vangelis Boulis, EAM F&B, as well as other heads of departments, also participated in honouring the accomplishment. On the occasion, Mr James expressed, “Having such an exceptional team of chefs together at Pearl-Continental Lahore was a remarkable accomplishment and a source of pride for the establishment. As a leader in the hospitality industry in Pakistan, Pearl-Continental Lahore has once again demonstrated its excellence through the success of its team.”