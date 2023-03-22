Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz made the country nuclear power without succumbing any pressure. PML-N leader and former member Punjab Assembly Shahid Mehmood Butt said this while talking to APP, here on Tuesday. He said that no one could deny the fact that PML-N didn’t take any pressure and rejected offers of dollars, and conducted nuclear tests. He said the party had capabil­ity to face the prevailing situation. “Nation should trust on PML-N lead­ership instead of any immature and inexperienced group of people who don’t have any track record of con­fronting big challenges”, he said.