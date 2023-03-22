Share:

It would seem as though the human rights situation in Pakistan has only deteriorated in the past year according to a US State Department report. Already, many claim Pakistan is one of the more repressive countries in the world as most successive governments have failed to uphold the rights and freedoms of the citizenry. With this report, all focus is being shifted towards how the situation has only deteriorated to incorporate political unrest and economic mayhem that further creates hardships that cannot be overcome by the masses. Such a state of affairs should be increasingly worrying for the government and should warrant immediate reflection.

The report focuses particularly on the Azadi March, the removal of Imran Khan from office, restrictions on press freedoms as well as arbitrary killings, discrimination and religious intolerance. Outside of all this, we have reached a point where inalienable rights are also being violated as people have been robbed of the means to sustain a livelihood. On top of this, a rise in extremism has resulted in the loss of innocent lives as well. In the midst of all this, political unrest and conflict between the government and one of the largest parties in the country has sparked a debate over more violations. From restrictions on movement, to unwarranted arrests and aggression from police forces, the fear is that the potential for more human rights violations is only bound to increase moving forward.

Having a global power release a report on how Pakistan has been unable to uphold human rights, but also that certain violations may be state-sanctioned, should be a cause of major concern. It should serve as a wake-up call that forces all relevant authorities into action. Corrective measures need to be taken and perhaps the first thing we can do is restore some sort of semblance in the political realm. We need stability to address and resolve human rights violations and only through consistent, reliable and dependable governance will this be possible.