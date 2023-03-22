Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party yesterday kicked off the pro­cess of selection of party candidates to contest the forthcoming elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

In a statement Party secre­tary general Farhatulah Babar said that a zoom meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan People’s Party was held Tuesday evening to consider the applications from party hopefuls for Party tick­ets. With Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who presided over the meeting and MNA Faryal Talpur in Bilawal House Karachi other members of the Parliamentary Board partici­pated via zoom from different locations in the country. The meeting that lasted for over four hours completed con­sideration of applications for party tickets from South Pun­jab for constituencies from PP 203 to PP 297. The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood President PPP South Punjab, Secretary Generals Nayyer Hussian Bukhari and Farhatul­lah Babar, Divisional President Multan Khawaja Rizwan, Di­visional President D. G Khan, Mr Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan MNA. Tickets will be formally issued to the contest­ing candidates in the next few days ahead of the allotment of symbols by the Election Com­mission to contesting candi­dates as provided under the Rules. Applications of can­didates from central Punjab will be considered in the meeting of the Parliamentary Board later this week.