President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 (1) of the Constitution.

President has reconstituted the NEC due to formation of new caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From Punjab, the caretaker Minister for Energy, Industries, and Investment SM Tanvir has been made a member of the NEC. The other member is KP’s Adviser on Finance and Energy Himayatullah Khan.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 156 (1) of the Constitution.