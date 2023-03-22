Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of different countries in the region celebrating Nowruz festival. Nowruz is an ancient festival celebrat­ing the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. More than 300 million peo­ple celebrate the Persian New Year, which has been observed for more than 3,000 years in different re­gions, including the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and others. On Twitter, the president sepa­rately conveyed his greet­ings to Iranian President Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart To­qayev, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek Presi­dent Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Ta­jik President Emomali Rah­mon, besides the leadership of Turkmenistan and Kyr­gyzstan. “I extend my warm­est greetings to my brother Qasym-Jomart Toqayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Nowruz. I wish them health, prosperity and happiness on the occasion,” the presi­dent said in his message to the Kazakh president

