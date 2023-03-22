Share:

SWAT - Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan presided over a meeting regarding Swat Motorway Phase-II at Commissioner’s Office Saidu Sharif on Tuesday. During the meeting progress in the construction of the Swat Motorway Phase-II was reviewed. Project Director Swat Motorway Phase-II Barkatullah Khan briefed the Commissioner on various aspects and the overall progress of the project.

The meeting was informed that the land for the project has been acquired and payments are in progress as per the project timeline. It was informed that the length of the motorway with its unique design is 80km, of which 10km will pass through Malakand district and 70km will pass through six tehsils of Swat district.

Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be constructed. The motorway running along the right and left banks of the Swat River will start from Chakdara Interchange and end at Chakrai. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan expressed his satisfaction with the progress and said that on completion the project will promote tourism and commercial activities related to horticulture in Swat. The project will also help in faster and better transportation, he added