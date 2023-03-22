Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the protection of forests was the na­tional responsibility of all of us while more and more trees should be planted for healthy atmosphere. He expressed these views in his message issued here on the occasion of World Forestry Day.

The CM said that forests lead to re­duction in environmental pollution, deforestation moves to low rainfall and decrease the heat intensity in the country. Due to the lack of forests, we are facing the harmful effects of cli­mate change and threats like global warnings, he said adding that the pro­vincial government has initiated plan­tation campaign in full swing. He said that one million saplings would be planted across the province under the plantation campaign saying that the ancient forests in the province were being protected. The antique juniper tree of Ziarat is our national asset, ev­ery Pakistani should plant at least one tree every year because forests are indispensable for protection against soil erosion, Chief Minister said. He said that the provincial government was taking vigorous action against those involved in deforestation say­ing that protection of forests was the guarantee of green Balochistan.