ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and its Secretary General Asad Umar in a "breakfast meeting" with the Diplomatic Corps discussed the ongoing political situation of the country.
The "breakfast meeting" was arranged by High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Neil Hawkins here on Tuesday.
Apart from PTI’s senior leadership, large number of ambassadors of European and Muslim countries participated in the breakfast meeting, according to a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department. Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that they discussed the regional and overall political situation of the country during the meeting in detail. “In the meeting, we informed the participants about the PTI’s point of view pertaining to conducting free, fair and transparent elections as per the schedule and putting an end to the prevailing political instability in the country,” he said. Qureshi thanked Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins for organizing the meeting.