ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and its Secretary General Asad Umar in a "breakfast meeting" with the Dip­lomatic Corps discussed the ongoing political situation of the country.

The "breakfast meeting" was ar­ranged by High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Neil Hawkins here on Tuesday.

Apart from PTI’s senior leadership, large number of ambassa­dors of European and Mus­lim countries participated in the breakfast meeting, ac­cording to a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department. Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that they dis­cussed the regional and overall political situation of the country during the meet­ing in detail. “In the meet­ing, we informed the partic­ipants about the PTI’s point of view pertaining to con­ducting free, fair and trans­parent elections as per the schedule and putting an end to the prevailing political in­stability in the country,” he said. Qureshi thanked Aus­tralian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins for organizing the meeting.