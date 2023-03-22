Share:

LAHORE - After writing a special letter to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking di­rections for registrar to nominate judicial officers for conducting elections. The petition was filed by PTI Central Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. In his letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on March 13, Fawad had also raised the issue of ap­pointment of judicial officers for elections.

Fawad Ch said Election Commission’s request for nominations of judicial officers for conduct­ing elections cannot be rejected legally, adding the Supreme Court had issued the basic orders in the judgment of March 1, 2023.

Fawad Ch demanded, the honorable court should order the registrar to nominate judicial officers for holding elections, adding in case of failure on the part of the registrar in nominations, the honorable court should appoint ROs and DROs for the elec­tions itself. The Registrar Lahore High Court has been made a party in the petition filed through the mediation of Mubeenuddin Qazi.