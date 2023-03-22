Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, the Qaumi Watan Party’s provincial chairman, urged the government to ensure the availability of essential commodities, specifically wheat flour, during Ramadan.

Demanding strict action against hoarders and profiteers, QWP Chief at a press conference in Sherpao village, Charsadda district, requested the government to reduce the prices of everyday food items to provide visible relief to the public.

Sherpao stated that people’s lives had become unbearable due to the skyrocketing inflation. He criticized the authorities for not distributing funds to the elected members of the local government for over a year, which he deemed a severe injustice and a violation of the constitution. Additionally, Piran Village Council nazim Sahib Shah and his family members announced their intention to join the QWP. Sikandar Sherpao, criticising Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Niazi, stated that the country appears to have two laws in light of what the PTI leader did. He demanded that the rule of law be established in the country so that no one would be able to avoid going to court.

He went on to say that the previous provincial government, led by the PTI, did not protect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional rights, despite its government in the centre as well.