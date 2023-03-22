Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested two street criminals during snap checking in Landhi area and recovered mobile phone and a motorcycle from their possession.

During a joint snap checking by Rangers and Police in Landhi area, a suspicious motorcyclists were signaled to stop but the accused instead of stopping attempted to escape and opened firing on law enforcement agencies, according to a news release on Tuesday.

After a short chase accused identified as Sajid Hussain and Muhammad Saleem were arrested from Mehran Highway. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused. Arrested along with recovered mobile phone and motorcycle were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.