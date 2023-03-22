Share:

KABUL - Bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan will lead the squad against an inexperienced Pakistani side which will be led by Shadab Khan. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series.

I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud. We wish our team the best of luck for the series and hope to see them emerge victorious. “In addition, we look forward to an exciting competition between two great teams. Both nations have passionate fans who support their teams with enthusiasm and pride. As neighbors, we have a special bond and we hope to showcase not only our cricketing skills but also the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship.

We wish both teams the best of luck and hope that cricket fans around the world will enjoy the games,” he added. AFGHANISTAN SQUAD: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq.