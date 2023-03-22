Share:

KARACHI-Renowned cleric was shot dead in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday after morning prayers. According to police, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, was going back home after Fajr prayers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-9 when assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him.

The police said that Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association and a prayer leader at Mohammadia Noorani Islamic Centre. There were no further details available about the incident. The police said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers. The deceased was also head of Noorani Islamic Centre at Jamia Masjid Muhammadia. The investigation has been launched to catch the attackers, the police said.

In 2020, renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver had gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi. According to the details, Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.