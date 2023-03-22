Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha said that Dadocha Dam would cater to the needs of domestic, agricultural and industrial zone. He was speaking at a meeting was held on Tuesday to review the construction work of Dadocha Dam. He presided over the meeting which was also attended by Director Development nazia Sudhan, ADC (Revenue) nabil Ali, XEn Small Dams and other staff.

He was briefed about the details of project by the officers concerned. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that the dam would also be best for fish farming besides turning to be a picnic point for public. He informed that director development and ADC Revenue would assist the legal team during appearance in a case pending in court about construction of Dadocha Dam on March 23. “Our legal team will appear before the court after completing all the groundwork and full preparation so that the stay on construction work on dam could be set aside,” he said.

Commissioner said that the land owners would be compensated by the government adding that creating hurdles in construction of the dam would be a big injustice to Rawalpindi. He said that the residents of Rawalpindi need 65 million gallons of water that could be raised upto 90 million gallons.

“The district government is supplying 51 million gallons of water to residents,” he said. He said that the residents of Rawalpindi could get 35 million gallons of potable water after completion of the project. “Water shortage has become a global issue,” said Liaquat Ali Chattha. Sharing further details, he said that the government had allocated Rs 6,492.480 million for executing the mega project of Dadocha Dam which would have gross storage capacity of 60,000 acre feet.