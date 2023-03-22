Share:

RAWALPINDI - Armed gangs of robbers stormed into three houses in different localities of the city and made off with gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables, informed sources on Tuesday.

The incident of house robberies took place within jurisdictions of police stations Morgah and Rawat, wherein, cases were registered against robbers, they said. However, police failed in tracing out the robbers. According to sources, Dr Qaisar Roman Mughal lodged complaint with PS Morgah stating he along with family members went to Lahore to attend marriage ceremony of his cousin while locking his house located at Al-noor Street on Adiala Road. He said unknown robbers entered into his house by cutting grills and smashing locks and burgled 13 tolas of gold and Rs 400,000 cash. The victim appealed police to register case against the robbers and to arrest them.

In yet another incident, a gang of four robbers having guns into hands scaled the walls of house of Zahid Farooq while the family was sleeping and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint in Phase 8 of Bahria Town.

Later, the robbers collected 13 tolas of gold, 50000 cash, one smart phone, one pistol and one revolver and fled from the scene. In a statement to police, the victim house owner said that the robbers looked as if they are labourers aging between 25 to 30 years old. Another gang of robbers walked into house of Farhan Mudir Akhter in Phase 8 and made off with 800,000 cash, gold ornaments, smart phones and LED.