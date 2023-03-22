SARGODHA    -     Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Caretaker Minister Ibra­him Hasan Murad has said that one billion rupees funds have been released to complete the on­going projects of the local bodies.

He was speaking at the com­missioner’s office here on Tues­day while holding a meeting with a delegation of traders, headed by President of the Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Sajid Hussain Tarar and President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nasir Sehgal. The minis­ter said that the cabinet had also approved Rs 114 billion funds to complete the ongoing projects un­der the annual development pro­gramme of the roads department. He said funds of Rs 900 million had been approved for construc­tion of two roads from Sial Mor to 46 Adda and Kot Momin in Sar­godha district.

Commissioner Mohammad Aj­mal Bhatti, Deputy Commission­er Shoaib Ali, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, Chief Op­erating Officer Cattle Market Dr. Aftab, COMC Tariq Paroya and CO District Council Asad Hariya and other officers were also present. 

Twitter lashes out at PML-N senator for attacking Mahira Khan

Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad was also briefed about the ongo­ing development projects in the district. He ordered to prepare recommendations for establish­ing model cattle markets in Sar­godha. He also inspected the free flour point, set up at Jinnah Hall.