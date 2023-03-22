Share:

SARGODHA - Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Caretaker Minister Ibra­him Hasan Murad has said that one billion rupees funds have been released to complete the on­going projects of the local bodies.

He was speaking at the com­missioner’s office here on Tues­day while holding a meeting with a delegation of traders, headed by President of the Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Sajid Hussain Tarar and President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nasir Sehgal. The minis­ter said that the cabinet had also approved Rs 114 billion funds to complete the ongoing projects un­der the annual development pro­gramme of the roads department. He said funds of Rs 900 million had been approved for construc­tion of two roads from Sial Mor to 46 Adda and Kot Momin in Sar­godha district.

Commissioner Mohammad Aj­mal Bhatti, Deputy Commission­er Shoaib Ali, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, Chief Op­erating Officer Cattle Market Dr. Aftab, COMC Tariq Paroya and CO District Council Asad Hariya and other officers were also present.

Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad was also briefed about the ongo­ing development projects in the district. He ordered to prepare recommendations for establish­ing model cattle markets in Sar­godha. He also inspected the free flour point, set up at Jinnah Hall.